Former governor of Adamawa State, Umar Bindow, has formally declared his ambition to contest the gubernatorial seat of the state in 2023. Bindow who made his intention known at the APC Secretariat Yola, admitted making mistakes during his administration and also sought forgiveness from his supporters and the party. He asked the people of Adamawa […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

