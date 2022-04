The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has expressed sadness over the recent attack of a community harbouring some victims of the massacre in Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State. According to media reports, the recent bloodletting left many dead bodies on its trail, as the community was […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

