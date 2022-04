Trading activities in the domestic equities market started this week, yesterday on a positive note, as investors gained N128 billion. The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 236.49 points, representing an increase of 0.51 per cent to close at 46,867.95 points. While the overall market capitalisation value gained N128 billion to close at N25.267 trillion. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

