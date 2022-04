Federal government yesterday received a total of 3,002,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) from the Italy. Speaking during the handing over in Abuja, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the roll out of J&J has rapidly improved the country’s coverage. He said the vaccine would […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information