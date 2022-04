Remains of mother of founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, the late Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, was yesterday interred in Minna, the Niger State capital, amidst eulogies and tributes from dignitaries and family members. The state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, was at the Christian Cemetery, David Mark Road, Minna, to pay his last respects to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information