The African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday declared free nomination forms to women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD) for elective political offices at all levels in the 2023 general elections. The ADC national chairman, Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, who stated this in Abuja, said the move became imperative to ensure the much needed inclusiveness for […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information