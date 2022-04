Five persons have been burnt to death in an accident involving two vehicles in Nawfia axis in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. LEADERSHIP learnt that two of the victims were reverend sisters, one of who was the principal of the Handmaid Secondary School, Amansea, Awka-North local government area of Anambra […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

