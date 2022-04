Commercial activities in Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area of Imo State was on Sunday brought to a halt as gunmen engaged EbubeAgu operatives in a gun duel, which left residents terrified. Already a popular brothel, Ukwu Aki was razed down during the gun battle between operatives of EbubeAgu and unknown gunmen at Amaifeke. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information