The National Coalition for Peace and Mobilisation (NACOPEAM) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emiefele, to resign forthwith and join the 2023 presidency race. The coalition, which comprises professionals, businessmen, women and politicians across the country and diaspora, added that plans have been concluded on a one million march in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information