BUA Foods Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N63 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The dividend payment which amounts to N3.50 per share, will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 4, 2022 and appropriate withholding tax. According to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

