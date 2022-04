Wardchat, a Nigerian non-partisan social network platform connecting 1voters from the same polling unit, ward, local government and state across the country has been launched in the country. The country Lead, Wardchat, Kunle Lawal, said during the official launch of the app, that Wardchat is the world’s first social network purposely built for an electoral […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

