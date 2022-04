The inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has confirmed the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, as the 25th indigenous Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). CSP Adejobi was appointed in acting capacity on February 16, 2022 after taking over from CP Frank Mba, who was nominated by the Inspector-General of Police for the Senior Executive Course […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

