As the 2023 general election gathers momentum, the tussle between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is intensifying and the story in Nasarawa State is not different. Part of PDP’s plan to take over the Shendam Road Government House in Nasarawa State started with a two day meeting […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information