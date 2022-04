At least six persons have been killed while several others were injured as a bomb exploded at Iware Cow Market on Tuesday in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba State. Iware is one of the largest cow markets in Taraba State where over 2,000 cows are being sold weekly. An eye-witness, Mallam Salisu Kabari, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

