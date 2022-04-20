Agege Bread Ad: CAN Calls For Sterling Bank CEO Sack For ‘Insulting’ Christ

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), has called for the removal of Sterling Bank CEO, Abubakar Suleiman, over a controversial Easter Advert considered a blasphemy. In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, signed by its national publicity secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, the association called for Suleiman’s sack for ‘hostility and hatred’ against the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Agege Bread Ad: CAN Calls For Sterling Bank CEO Sack For ‘Insulting’...