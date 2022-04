Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Nigeria and Niger Republics have neutralised over 25 terrorists and rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance operations into insurgents enclaves in the North-East. A statement by the Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF N’Djemena, Colonel Muhammad Dole, on Wednesday, said one soldier sadly paid the supreme price […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information