President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members to be more mindful of the pitfalls that led to the ouster of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015. He spoke at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, which held at Trancorp Hilton Hotel. “The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information