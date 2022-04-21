Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and a former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, have emerged the most preferred presidential aspirants in the upcoming Nigeria general elections scheduled for February 2023. This […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers 2023: Osinbajo, Obi Most Preferred Presidential Aspirants – Survey