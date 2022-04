By George Agba, Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Sunday Isuwa, Tunde Oguntola, Abuja and AZA MSUE, Kaduna With about 40 days to its presidential primary election, the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has conferred its powers on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to act on its behalf for three months. APC NEC […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information