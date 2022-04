The presidency has declared that the state pardon granted former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, will not derail President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade. It explained that the recent note presented to the Council of State on the report of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

