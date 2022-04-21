Military Arrests Most Wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno





Troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade in Bama, Borno State, have arrested the most wanted high ranking intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African province (ISWAP) terrorists, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama, intelligence sources have revealed. According an intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

