Military Arrests Most Wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno

Troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade in Bama, Borno State, have arrested the most wanted high ranking  intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African province (ISWAP) terrorists, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama, intelligence sources have revealed. According an intelligence information obtained  by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in […]



