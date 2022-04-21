NiMET Seeks Feedback On Weather Forecast To Nigerians, Others





BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos The director-general, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Matazu, has reiterated the importance of getting feedbacks on weather forecast issued to the public in African countries. Matazu disclosed this during his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Edition of the workshop on Agro-Hydo-cimatic characteristics of the major rainy […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information