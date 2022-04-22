2023: Senator Gaya Takes Over As Chairman Of Osinbajo’s Support Groups





Chairman of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Kaya, has resumed as chairman of the Pro-Osinbajo umbrella body of all support groups, hinting that some former presidents of the country are among those championing the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to the former Kano State governor, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information