Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained 150, 000 cooks of the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme in 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to maintain safe and hygienic work environment. The minister in charge of the ministry, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, disclosed this during the training […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information