2023: Osinbajo Visits Olubadan, Seeks Blessings On Presidential Ambition





Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II at his Alalere residence to seek the traditional ruler’s blessings to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 when the tenure of current administration expires. The Vice-President had earlier told Kabiyesi and his Council members that he came to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information