Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has mourned the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday night. Oba Adeyemi was reported to have passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, at the age of 82. Alaafin reigned for 52 years on the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information