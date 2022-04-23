Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of Buhari’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote





Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday assured that the Dangote Refinery would be ready for commissioning before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023. He disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Asked when the refinery would be ready for operations, Africa […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

