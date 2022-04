A night fire which started by 11pm at an illegal crude oil bunrkering site in Abaezi forest, in Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo State, has killed about 100 persons. The State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, confirmed the incident. Opiah said that all the victims numbering over 100 were burnt beyond recognition. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

