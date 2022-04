The 44th Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo State, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III (Iku Baba Yeye), has passed away after days of illness. Aged 83, Alaafin Adeyemi III passed away after 51 years on the throne of his forefathers, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State at about 12.30am on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

