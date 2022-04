Gunmen killed three police officers yesterday in Kogi State as they launched an attack on Adavi Police Divisional headquarters. The commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Lokoja by police spokesperson, William Ovye-Aya. He described the attack as callous and painful. Mr Egbuka said the three died during a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

