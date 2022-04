The prospect of former President Goodluck Jonathan contesting the 2023 presidential election has remained topical ahead of the much-anticipated poll. Talk of his joining the race which started like a “beer parlour gist” has since gained measurable traction despite dismissals by his media team. At the heart of the intrigue over Jonathan’s purported 2023 ambition […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information