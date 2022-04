Men of the Kwara State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested two suspected ritualists and recovered fresh human head and hands from them. The suspects, Wasiu Omonose, 35, and Akanbi Ibrahim, 32, both of Share in Ifelodun local government area of the state, were arrested along Oke Oyi-Jebba road in Ilorin East and Moro local government […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

