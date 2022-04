The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono has called on tertiary institutions in Nigeria to produce entrepreneurs and not just graduates. Echono made the call in Abuja when the Governor of Plateau State,Simon Lalong paid him a courtesy visit at the Fund’s Headquarters. The TETFUND Boss said investments in creating entrepreneurs […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information