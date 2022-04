A former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in Kwara State, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Monday, declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. Olawepo-Hashim made the declaration during a meeting with some All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Ilorin, Kwara State. He said he will perform another declaration in Abuja […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

