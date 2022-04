The Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate, which defrauded a first-class traditional ruler in Kwara State, Idris Sero Abubakar, the sum of N33,399,999.00. The victim, Alh Idris Sero Abubakar, is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten local government area of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

