Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the kind gestures of Mr Tein T.S Jack-Rich, a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), for donating N15 million to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. In a letter dated April 12, the governor acknowledged the monetary donation and the donation of three copies of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information