The chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, has warned against imposition and unilateral decision on who becomes the next governor of Ebonyi State, insisting that such act will spell doom for the ruling All Progressives Party (APC). Chief Mbam, who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information