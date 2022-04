Heavily armed policemen, on Monday, invaded the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and manhandled the state commandant and allegedly killed his orderly. The NSCDC commandant was dragged out in his boxers and beaten, while several civil defenders were injured. The show of shame happened at the Imo State […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

