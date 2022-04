Shelter Afrique, the pan-African development finance institution has concluded its debut bond issuance, raising N46 billion through its 5-year and 7-year Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance in Nigeria’s capital market under its N200 billion bond issuance programme. Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, the managing director of FSDH Capital […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

