Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), have neutralised two gunmen and arrested four other alleged members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in a fierce gun battle along Orlu-Orsu Road in Imo State. The troops on Monday, April 25, 2022 while on a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

