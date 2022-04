The Senate has amended the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, thereby prohibiting the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria. The passage of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 (Amendment) Bill, 2022, followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. The report was laid by the Committee’s chairman, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

