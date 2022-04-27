Tambuwal’s Closed-door Meeting With Buhari Raises Defection Rumour





Less than a week after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern consensus candidate arrangement failed, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday held a secret meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which the governor described as a private meeting, however sparked insinuations over a possible plot by Tambuwal to dump […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

