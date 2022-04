Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared a 24-hour curfew in Gudum Hausawa and Gudum Fulani communities of Bauchi local government area following a communal crisis which left three people dead and 20 houses burnt. The hoodlums attacked a household in Gudum Hausawa last Friday and killed two persons on the spot. The house […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

