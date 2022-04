Citing the surge in COVID-19 infections in China and some parts of Europe, the federal government has warned of a possible resurgence in Nigeria. The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning during a bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefing yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria cannot afford to let down its guards on COVID-19. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

