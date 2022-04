PDP Guber Aspirant, Dagogo, Arrested At Screening Venue In Rivers

A member of the House of Representatives and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has been arrested at the South-South zonal secretariat of the party in Port Harcourt. Recall that Dagogo, who represents Bonny/Degema federal constituency, was declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday evening for allegedly […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information