Lagos State government has described the statements circulating in the media that it does not have the legal right to collect tolls on the controversial Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge as erroneous. The Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, in a statement to debunk the viral statements stated that, ‘’Our attention has been drawn to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information