Two Chibok schoolgirls, who escaped from Boko Haram terrorists after their abduction alongside over 200 other schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014, have bagged Master’s degree. Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu will receive master’s degree from Florida’s Southeastern University on Friday. It could be recalled that on April 14, 2014, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

