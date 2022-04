A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has said the process leading to the selection of the party’s consensus candidate is invalid. The aspirant said the presidential hopefuls from the South East have met and agreed to work together for now. Anakwenze, disclosed this while addressing journalists […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information