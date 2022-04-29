Federal Govt Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday To Mark Worker’s Day, Eid-el-Fitr





The federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday, May 2 and 3, 2022 as work-free day to mark this year’s Worker’s Day and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. This was announced by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore. The minister ongratulated workers across the country on this year’s […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

