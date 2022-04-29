Troops Rescue 848 Kidnap Victims As 1,158 Terrorists Surrender In Borno





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that troops rescued 848 captives from terrorists, killed 85 of the criminal elements, arrested 119 terrorists while 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered in the last three weeks in the North-East and North-West regions. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this on Thursday during […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

